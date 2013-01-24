Home
Series 3000i

Philips Air Purifier - Series 3000i

AC3036/90
Overall rating / 5
  • Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes
    -{discount-value}

    Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes

    Philips Air Purifier will take care of the invisible pollutants and allergens that can sneak into your home. Making sure your indoor air is clean at just the touch of a button and removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. See all benefits

      Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes

      Superior performance. Effortless control.

      • Removes 99.97% of allergens*
      • Purifies rooms up to 104m2
      • Intelligent auto purification
      Intelligent auto purification

      Intelligent auto purification

      Smart sensing technology senses in real time and automatically removes all three major threats of indoor air: particles, harmful gases and indoor allergens. Switch easily between 3 modes; Auto, Sleep and Turbo.

      Color-coded air quality

      Color-coded air quality

      Easily identify the air quality in your home with a simple color-coding system displayed on the top of your air purifier.

      3-layer filter

      3-layer filter

      Prefilter catches dust and hair, followed by the activated charcoal filter that removes harmful gases and unpleasant odors. Finally, the NanoProtect HEPA filter captures ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns.

      Smart filter status indicator

      Smart filter status indicator

      See the amount of pollutants filtered and how much life your filter’s got left for effortless maintenance

      Instant purification

      Instant purification

      Superior filtration performance boosts clean air delivery to 400 m3/hr CADR. Enjoy clean air in a 20m2 room in just 8 minutes* with our new 3D air circulation system.

      Air quality display

      Air quality display

      See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance, giving you complete peace of mind without the wait. View 3 different display options; Allergen, Gases or PM2.5.

      Track and control with the app

      Track and control with the app

      Control your air purifier and check the air quality in your home anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Amazon Alexa compatible, command the purifier with just your voice!

      Auto-ambient lighting

      Auto-ambient lighting

      Lighting automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all of the benefits without any of the disturbance.

      Ultra-quiet operation

      Ultra-quiet operation

      In Sleep Mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Certified by Quiet Mark.

      Innovative design

      Innovative design

      The sleek, minimal design features a fabric outer to help it fit in with any interior style seamlessly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Room size
        up to 104  m²
        CADR (Particle)
        400  m³/h
        Ultra fine particle removal
        as small as 3  nm
        Filters out PM2.5
        99.97  %
        Filters out H1N1 Virus
        99.9  %
        Filters out bacteria
        99.9  %
        Energy Efficiency rate
        High
        Recommended filter life time
        36*******  months
        Sound Power
        33-66  dB(A)

      • Features

        VitaShield
        Yes
        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Air Quality feedback
        Numerical
        Gas sensor
        Yes
        PM2.5 sensor
        Yes
        Modes
        Auto, turbo, sleep
        Aerodynamic design
        360 degree inlet
        Healthy air lock & Alert
        Yes
        Light control
        On/Off
        Motor
        DC

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        • Silver
        • White
        Color of control panel
        Black
        Control panel type
        Touch
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material of deco ring
        Plastic

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        55  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        8.2  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        10.5  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        290*290*645 mm
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        355*355*716  mm

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        883403690130
        EAN F-box
        8710103969037

      • Replacement

        Integrated filter
        FY3430/30

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        2  W

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Function

        Light sensor
        Y

          • From the air that passes through the filter, tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third-party lab.
          • 99.97% of pollen/dust filtered from the air that passes though the filter.
          • From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 400m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20 m2 in floor area and 2.4m2 in height).
          • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
          • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).