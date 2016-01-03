2 year warranty
Discontinued
Professional DJ Headphones
Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune.
Professional DJ headphones
Over-ear
Deluxe breathable ear cushions
Full folding
The Philips professional DJ headphones come with a 6.3mm threaded adapter that can plug into anything. Simply slip it over your headphones connector and plug it into your DJ turntable for unbelievable sound right from your decks. Do the same with your home Hi-Fi for a home music experience like no other.
Designed to give you the best experience on the go, your Philips professional DJ headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Smart design and careful selection of components, like well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be maneuvered with ease.
Soft sealing cushions isolate your ears from the outside world, so you can focus on the beat without distraction.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
MastaHanksta
03/01/2016
United Kingdom
Awesome headphones for DJs
These are some of the best headphones I ever used they a rugged sound awesome and are easy to carry. Love them thank you Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for A3PRO Professional DJ headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for A3PRO Professional DJ headphones
90mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com
Replaceable cables sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com