Professional Monitor Video Wall Display

55BDL4007X/00
    Professional Monitor Video Wall Display

    55BDL4007X/00

    Go big

    Command attention with an X-Line professional videowall display. Crisp contrast and slim bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you’re running an airport or hosting a conference

      Go big

      Versatile videowall display.

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 700cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Remote system management through CMND

      Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

      Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Haze
        28 %

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Composite (Share component Y)
        • Component BNC (x3)
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        • USB 2.0 ( x1)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        • Audio Left / Right (RCA) x 1
        Video output
        • DVI-I (x1)
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        Audio output
        • External speaker connector
        • 3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45 x2
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • Thermal sensor

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 10
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • RS232
        • DVI Loopthrough
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        RJ45 hub
        available

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 90% (without condensation)

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Consumption (Max)
        360 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        165  W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W (RMS)

      • Accessories

        Stand
        BM05462 / BM05922 (Optional)
        Included Accessories
        • AC Switch Cover
        • Gap pad x3
        • Kit-1 (x1)
        • Kit-2 (x2)
        • Power cable ( 3m )
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 Cable ( 3m )
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Wire Clamper (x3)
        • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • PSB
        • CE
        • CU
        • ETL
        • CCC
        • CECP
        Warranty
        3 years warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • ISM
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • Manifest
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MPD
        • MT2
        • MTS
        • TS
        • VOB
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • PLS
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1211.4  mm
        Set Height
        682.2  mm
        Set Depth
        97.3(D@Handle) / 98.4 (D@Wall mount)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        47.69  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        26.86  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.83 (D@Handle) / 3.87 (D@Wall mount)  inch
        Bezel width
        0.9 mm
        VESA Mount
        400mm x 400mm, M6
        Product weight
        24.9  kg

