Get up to 250% brighter light for superior visibility

Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights to keep you safe. With its intense bright-white beam, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 headlight is pushing the boundaries of light, improving visibility by up to 250% to help you see further. Thanks to its unique, premium Lumileds LUXEON Altilon SMD LED chips, as used by car makers, you’ll experience an unrivalled daylight-like effect when driving at night. And because you can see more, not only will you be safer, you'll also enjoy a more relaxed, comfortable night-time drive.