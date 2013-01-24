Home
Take the Lumea
100 day challenge

We are that confident you’ll love your Philips Lumea IPL that after 100 Days of use you aren’t fully satisfied, for whatever reason, return for a full refund

How to participate

 

It’s simple!

 

1. Purchase any eligible Philips Lumea IPL product within UAE*, from the below outlets, in the months of April & May 2021 

 

Offline Retailers:

Carrefour, Lulu, Sharaf DG, Emax, Boots Pharmacy, Bin Sina Pharmacy, Super Care Pharmacy, Al Ain Pharmacy and all other Chain Pharmacies

 

Online E-tailers:

Amazon UAE, Noon, Mumzworld, Boots Pharmacy

 

2. Use the Philips Lumea IPL in the recommended manner continuously for a minimum of 100 days.

 

3. After 100 days of usage if you are not fully satisfied with the product, return the product to the following locations for a full refund:

 

Al Ghandi Electronics

Ras Al Khor Complex 

Ras Al Khor, Oman Hatta Road

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Contact No:  04-2310405 / 04-2310406 / 04-2310451

 

or

 

Gulf Electronics Service Center

Mussafah, Behind Caterpillar

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Contact No: 02-5553754

 

*Offer valid on BRI863/60, BRI921/60, BRI923/60, BRI924/60, BRI950/60, BRI955/60, BRI956/60, BRI957/60, BRI958/60 

