It’s simple!

1. Purchase any eligible Philips Lumea IPL product within UAE*, from the below outlets, in the months of April & May 2021

Offline Retailers:

Carrefour, Lulu, Sharaf DG, Emax, Boots Pharmacy, Bin Sina Pharmacy, Super Care Pharmacy, Al Ain Pharmacy and all other Chain Pharmacies

Online E-tailers:

Amazon UAE, Noon, Mumzworld, Boots Pharmacy

2. Use the Philips Lumea IPL in the recommended manner continuously for a minimum of 100 days.

3. After 100 days of usage if you are not fully satisfied with the product, return the product to the following locations for a full refund:

Al Ghandi Electronics

Ras Al Khor Complex

Ras Al Khor, Oman Hatta Road

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Contact No: 04-2310405 / 04-2310406 / 04-2310451

or

Gulf Electronics Service Center

Mussafah, Behind Caterpillar

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Contact No: 02-5553754

*Offer valid on BRI863/60, BRI921/60, BRI923/60, BRI924/60, BRI950/60, BRI955/60, BRI956/60, BRI957/60, BRI958/60

#Lumea100DayChallenge #PhilipsLumea @PhilipsMiddleEast