Suction power you can see.
Performer Ultimate reveals hidden dust.
Suction power you can see.
Performer Ultimate reveals hidden dust.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The TriActive LED nozzle reveals hidden dust thanks to its exclusive floor light technology. Thanks to its unique rubber flap structure the brushless nozzle delivers a tangle-free experience for no hair winding. Its plane shape offers a lay helps you reach even more areas.
The filter captures more than 99.9% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms.
Every feature of the Performer Ultimate has been crafted for the ultimate cleaning experience. The LED floor light reveals even the finest dust which can be removed in one stroke by the zigzag brushless nozzle. A HEPA 13 filter readily captures 99.9% of fine dust and allergens, and an ergonomic remote control handle helps you do it all with maximum ease.
Performer Ultimate. Engineered for cleanaholics.
The new TriActive LED nozzle reveals hidden dust thanks to its exclusive floorlight technology.
Thanks to its unique rubber flap structure the brusheless nozzle delivers a tangle-free exprience for no hair winding.
Thanks to its plane shape it offers a lay flat functionality that helps you reach even more areas.