Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR
Bag vacuum cleaner

Suction power  you can see. 
Performer Ultimate  reveals hidden dust.

Discover more

Performer Ultimate

performer-ultimate
Optimal performance with floor light technology
  • 4 liter bag capacity
  • Maximum input power 2200W
  • Suction power 550W
  • HEPA 13 filter for healthy air
  • TriActive LED Floor light nozzle
Discover more

Performer

performer
High suction power, for a deep clean
  • 4 liter bag capacity
  • Maximum input power 2200W
  • Suction power 500W
  • HEPA 13 filter for healthy air
Discover more

Performer Active

performer-active
Full performance with AirflowMax Technology
  • 4 liter bag capacity
  • Maximum input power 2100W
  • Suction power 400W
  • HEPA 13 filter for healthy air
Discover more

Performer Compact

performer-compact
Compact power for easy cleaning
  • 3 liter bag capacity
  • Maximum input power 2000W
  • Suction power 375W
  • Super Clean Air filter for healthy air
Discover more
brosse-triactivez

TriActiveZ Brush

Our bagged vacuum cleaners are equipped with unique TriActive nozzles, engineered to clean in three different ways – all at once..
brosse-diamondflex

Diamond Flex Brush

Vacuum corners with ease. Our DiamondFlex nozzle rotates 180⁰, so you can smoothly maneuver around furniture and other objects.
brosse-turbo

Turbo Brush

For deep carpet cleaning, we recommend our Turbo brush nozzle. With a rotating brush that even removes hair and fluff.

Unique TriActive  nozzles, designed by Philips

    TriActive

    brosse-triactive

    +Cleans three ways at once

    +The TriActive nozzle is sold together with our Performer Compact and PowerLife ranges.

    TriActive+

    brosse-triactive+

    +Cleans three ways at once

    +With side brushes

    +Our TriActive+ nozzle is sold together with our Performer Active range.

    TriActiveMax

    triactivemax

    +Cleans three ways at once

    +With side brushes
    +Engineered for our highest dust pick-up, on all floors

    +The TriActive Max nozzle is sold together with our Performer Expert range.
    See more products

    TriActive Advance

    triactive advance

    + Z-shaped air channels

    + Brushless design delivers a tangle-free experience and makes the nozzle be always hair-free.

    + Plane shape helps to reach more areas

    + For daily use in both hard and soft floors
    See more products

    TriActive LED

    triactiveled

    + Z-shaped air channels

    + Brushless design delivers a tangle-free experience and makes the nozzle be always hair-free.

    + Plane shape helps to reach more areas

    + For daily use in both hard and soft floors

    + Exclusive floor light technology reveals hidden dust
    See more products

    Hygienic dust disposal. Use it, seal it- then throw it away!

    step-1-image
    step-2-image
    step-3-image
    s-bag-logo
    When you choose a Philips vacuum cleaners with s-bag® dust bag, you’re getting the ultimate in hygienic dust disposal. The s-bag® dust bag is designed for easy disposal. Simply slide the seal closed and throw it away. That way, all that dirt and dust stays inside the dust bag and your hands stay clean. This is especially helpful for people who own pets or suffer from allergies.