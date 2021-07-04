Will I damage my floor using a Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner?
If you currently clean your hard floor regularly with a wet mop without any problems, the appliance is suitable for your floor as well. If you are unsure if your floor has not been treated to make it water-resistant, please check with the manufacturer if you can use water to clean it.
