When no water is drawn from the water tank of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, it is because air is trapped in the machine and blocking the water supply. Check out below on how you can solve this, as well as other possible causes and solutions.
No water is drawn from the water tank of my Philips/Saeco espresso machine
Water tank is not fully inserted
It is possible that the water tank is not placed properly into the machine, which no water will be drawn out.
- For espresso machine with water tank on the front of the machine, ensure that the water tank is pushed fully to the back to make sure it is well inserted.
- For espresso machine with water tank on top of the machine, ensure that the area under the water tank is free from dirt, particles or coffee beans.
Removing trapped air
Follow the steps below to remove trapped air for your espresso machine:
- Switch OFF the machine
- Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean (or any other water filter) water filter
- Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position
- Switch the machine back ON. When the machine is heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
- Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds
- Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out
- Place back the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water
- Restart the machine and switch it off and back on
- Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.
The hot water spout is clogged (machines with a Panarello/Classic Milk Frother)
When the hot water spout got clogged, remove the outer part of the panarello/classic milk frother and check if the spout is clogged with lime-scale (white particles in or around the spout).
If there is a build-up lime-scale, use some descaling solution to remove it.
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.