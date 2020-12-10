Find below the instructions on how to clean the classic milk frother.

Remove the external part of the classic milk frother and rinse it with water. Make sure you also clean the tiny hole. If it looks clogged enter a needles in it to unclog it. Monthly clean: Use Philips milk circuit cleaner (CA6705) to prevent the milk circuit from clogging.

For the classic milk frother with a knob, also make sure to remove the knob when cleaning under the tap and dry the parts before assembly.

