Philips

EP2220/10 Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines
Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

EP2220/10

My Philips/Saeco espresso machine wastes coffee powder without brewing coffee

Does your Philips/Saeco espresso machine grind coffee beans but no coffee is coming out? Below you will find a few reasons on why this might happen.

Using the pre-ground coffee function

When using the pre-ground coffee function to brew your coffee, the machine needs to be switched ON and ready for use before adding pre-ground coffee into the pre-ground coffee compartment.

Only use one full scoop of coffee grounds with the spoon provided and strike off the top access. Exceeding the amount of coffee grounds can cause the brew group to be overfilled and the coffee brewing to be aborted. The coffee powder will be thrown away and no coffee will be dispensed.

Brew group is dirty

A dirty or clogged brew group,can cause no coffee dispensing from the machine. It is important to rinse the brew group weekly. Follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:

  1. Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
  2. Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you
  3. Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back
Not enough coffee beans or water

If there is not enough coffee beans or water before brewing your coffee, the brewing will be aborted and the coffee powder will be thrown away into the coffee grounds container.

To fix this, ensure that you have enough coffee beans or water before you start brewing.

If these solutions did not help solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

