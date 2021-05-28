If you find coffee powder in the interior or under the brew group of you Philips/Saeco espresso machine, please see below for the solutions or watch our instructional video.
There is coffee powder under the brew group of my Philips/Saeco espresso machine
Lubricate the brew group
Coffee powders could end up under or around the brew group if the brew group and its parts are not well greased. Follow the steps on which brew group parts need to be greased:
- Switch OFF your espresso machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
- Remove the brew group from the machine and rinse it under a fresh and lukewarm water. Let it air dry
- Apply a thin layer of grease on the piston of the brew group
- Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located on the bottom of the brew group
- Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.
Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips/Saeco’s grease HD5061. You can purchase them from our online store here.
The Brew group is dirty
Because of the fineness of the ground coffee powder, some coffee powder can fall in the interior and under the brew group, which is seen as normal. We advise to rinse the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine and clean the interior weekly.
To clean it, follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
- Switch OFF the machine wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
- Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you
- Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back
If any of the solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.