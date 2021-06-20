The body and armpit attachments of your Philips Lumea do not contain a glass or window. However, the Lumea device itself contains a safety filter which protects the skin.

The body attachment (image1) is included for all Lumea models. The armpit attachment (image 2) is included in Lumea models BRI947, BRI948, BRI956 and BRI959.

All the other attachments of Philips Lumea contain a red or transparent glass or window.