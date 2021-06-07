If your skin feels uncomfortable after using your Philips Groomer there may be a few causes for this. Read our advice below to try and solve this issue yourself.
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
Tips to avoid skin irritation
Follow our tips below to get the best result out of your Philips Groomer and to avoid discomfort and irritation.
- Make sure your skin is clean before using your Philips Groomer.
- Always make sure your groomer is in full contact with your skin.
- Apply gentle pressure and move the groomer slowly over your skin.
- Pre-trim long or hard to shave hair.
- Allow some adjustment time period and give your skin some time to recover in between grooming sessions.
Is it safe to use a shaving foil to groom my body?
If you are curious about how safe it is to use a shaving foil on your body, please see the information below.
All Philips products consisting of a shaving foil are skin friendly. Philips is not a dermatological authority and cannot give skin, hair, or nail advice on individual cases.
Before using a Philips product with a shaving foil, it is good practice to visually check the grooming device to ensure the shaving foil is still intact. Replace the foil immediately when it is damaged, via our webshop or your local Consumer Care.
You can use the shaving foil to trim and shave your body hair below the neckline, for example armpits, arms, legs and pubic area. We do not recommend using it on your face or head, because you will not get desired results, and it may also damage your skin.
Some products come with additional attachments to use on sensitive areas, like your pubic region. You can find more information about using these attachments this in your user manual or can contact us.
If you are still unsure of using Philips devices with a shaving foil, please consult your physician or healthcare professional who can examine whether your skin is suitable for this type of grooming device.
The shaving head could be damaged
The shaving foil of your Philips Groomer can wear down over time.
Before each use inspect the shaver head. If the shaving foil looks damaged or worn out, replace this immediately. You can find the replacement shaving foils at our online shop .
To find out how to replace the shaver head of your groomer please refer to your user manual.
