الصفحة الرئيسية
Philips - انقر هنا للانتقال إلى الصفحة الرئيسية

مصطلحات البحث

Feature Detail

Shear wave elastography

اتصل بنا
*

معلومات الاتصال

* هذا الحقل مطلوب
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
من خلال تحديد سبب التواصل بك بإمكاننا توفير خدمة أفضل لك.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

ماذا يعني هذا?
Final CEE consent

Shear wave elastography simplifies liver disease assessment

shear wave

Simplify liver assessment with non-invasive tools

Obtaining liver stiffness measurements with Philips shear wave elastography is surprisingly easy and fast even on difficult-to-image patients. It’s non invasive, making it a quick, simple step for sonographers and virtually painless for patients.

What is it?
Philips elastography generates shear waves inside the liver by using acoustic force from a focused ultrasound beam. The system monitors shear wave propagation and measures its velocity, then displays it in a format that is easy to interpret.

 

non-invasive-liver-fibrosis

Non-invasive liver fibrosis assessment

ElastPQ ultrasound shear wave elastography

 

Richard G. Barr, MD, PhD, FACR, Diagnostic Radiology,
Hitchcock Imaging, Youngstown, OH

Download now

 

liver-assessment

Non-invasive liver assessment made easy

 

The liver stiffness measurement is captured in seconds through a simple non-invasive scan

 

shear wave

Chronic Hepatitis C Worldwide

  • 130-150 million people affected
  • 4.7 million new cases annually
  • 350,000-500,000 deaths annually

ممن خلال النقر على الرابط، سيتم ترك رويال فيليبس للرعاية الصحية الرسمي ( "فيليبس") على شبكة الإنترنت. يتم توفير روابط لمواقع الجهات الأخرى التي قد تظهر على هذا الموقع فقط لراحتك و لا تُعَدّ بأي حال

أقر بذلك

ممن خلال النقر على الرابط، سيتم ترك رويال فيليبس للرعاية الصحية الرسمي ( "فيليبس") على شبكة الإنترنت. يتم توفير روابط لمواقع الجهات الأخرى التي قد تظهر على هذا الموقع فقط لراحتك و لا تُعَدّ بأي حال

أقر بذلك