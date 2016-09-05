Philips showcases portfolio of connected sleep and respiratory solutions at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2016

Philips to highlight the Dream Family connected therapy system, announcing its extension with the introduction of BiPAP autoSV and BiPAP AVAPS therapy devices Amsterdam, The Netherlands and London, England – Philips Respironics, a division of Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), will showcase its portfolio of connected sleep and respiratory solutions at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2016 in London (September 3-7). At this year’s event, Philips will feature its Dream Family therapy system with the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options, now available in Europe with BiPAP autoSV and BiPAP AVAPS therapy devices. At a time when an estimated more than 100 million people worldwide1 are suffering from OSA, a serious condition that is treated with positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, the patient experience has become an important factor in the future of sleep therapy and respiratory care. Building upon 40 years of experience in research and innovation in sleep, and more than 10 years of cloud-based data sharing experience, Philips continues to demonstrate its dedication to improving the patient experience with over 7 million patients supported through its EncoreAnywhere compliance management system. With fully-integrated, connected solutions and coaching tools for patients, Philips is helping physicians and care providers to better manage and improve the lives of patients. “Philips Respironics has a long history of creating innovative technologies that are clinically proven to improve adherence and the overall patient experience,” said Mark D’Angelo, Sleep Business Leader of Philips. “Continuing to build on the connectivity and usability of our solutions is an important way for us to better address the needs of patients by offering consistent support throughout their therapy, helping them live better lives.” At this year’s ERS International Congress, Philips will be showcasing its growing portfolio of connected sleep and respiratory therapy management solutions including: Driving discussion on core sleep and respiratory trends and challenges Philips executives and partners will participate in the following workshops and symposiums during ERS 2016, providing insight into sleep-disordered breathing and respiratory care: Industry Practical Workshop: Co-Sponsored Symposium: To experience the entire portfolio of sleep and respiratory products, visit Philips at booth B-07. For updates on Philips’ presence at ERS 2016, visit http://philips.to/2b2GIEr. For more information on Philips’ advanced solutions for sleep and respiratory care and updates from the show, visit @PhilipsResp and follow #breatheinlife.
Philips to highlight the Dream Family connected therapy system, announcing its extension with the introduction of BiPAP autoSV and BiPAP AVAPS therapy devices
Amsterdam, The Netherlands and London, England – Philips Respironics, a division of Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), will showcase its portfolio of connected sleep and respiratory solutions at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2016 in London (September 3-7). At this year’s event, Philips will feature its Dream Family therapy system with the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options, now available in Europe with BiPAP autoSV and BiPAP AVAPS therapy devices.
At a time when an estimated more than 100 million people worldwide1 are suffering from OSA, a serious condition that is treated with positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, the patient experience has become an important factor in the future of sleep therapy and respiratory care. Building upon 40 years of experience in research and innovation in sleep, and more than 10 years of cloud-based data sharing experience, Philips continues to demonstrate its dedication to improving the patient experience with over 7 million patients supported through its EncoreAnywhere compliance management system. With fully-integrated, connected solutions and coaching tools for patients, Philips is helping physicians and care providers to better manage and improve the lives of patients.
“Philips Respironics has a long history of creating innovative technologies that are clinically proven to improve adherence and the overall patient experience,” said Mark D’Angelo, Sleep Business Leader of Philips. “Continuing to build on the connectivity and usability of our solutions is an important way for us to better address the needs of patients by offering consistent support throughout their therapy, helping them live better lives.”
At this year’s ERS International Congress, Philips will be showcasing its growing portfolio of connected sleep and respiratory therapy management solutions including:
Driving discussion on core sleep and respiratory trends and challenges
Philips executives and partners will participate in the following workshops and symposiums during ERS 2016, providing insight into sleep-disordered breathing and respiratory care:
For updates on Philips' presence at ERS 2016, visit http://philips.to/2b2GIEr.
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips’ health technology portfolio generated 2015 sales of EUR 16.8 billion and employs approximately 69,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
Philips Respironics is a global leader in the sleep and respiratory care markets, offering solutions in sleep apnea management, oxygen therapy, noninvasive ventilation and respiratory drug delivery. With more than 10 years of cloud-based data sharing experience and analytics for more than 7 million patient lives, Philips Respironics has a long history of leading new innovation in both devices and informatics solutions to help patients sleep and breathe better.
